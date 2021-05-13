AEW Dynamite: Injury Forced Change to AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender's Match

✖

AEW confirmed during this week's Dynamite that Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship against both PAC and Orange Cassidy at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30. And while the match was still confirmed, the No. 1 contenders match between Cassidy and "The Bastard" did not go as originally planned. The bout saw Cassidy land roughly on the back of his neck while taking a Liger Bomb and had to be checked on by a ringside medical trainer. This gave Kenny Omega the opening to run in, crack PAC over the back of the head with his world title and try to claim he wouldn't have to defend the championship after a double countout.

However, according to PWInsider the original plan was for PAC and Cassidy to go to a 20-minute draw followed by the triple threat announcement. The potential injury resulted in the audible. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer also reported that a triple threat was always the plan.

The original plan for the PPV was Omega vs. Pac vs. OC in a three-way. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 13, 2021

Check out the updated card for Double or Nothing below:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

Kenny Omega vs. PAC vs. Orange Cassidy AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

The Young Bucks vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle (Stadium Stampede, if Pinnacle wins Inner Circle must break up)

Casino Battle Royale

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage

