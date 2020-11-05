PAC Gives a Deranged Return Promo on AEW Dynamite

✖

PAC has been unable to compete on AEW television since mid-March due to the travel restrictions surrounding COVID-19. And based on his return promo during this week's AEW Dynamite, "The Bastard" hasn't had the best quarantine. The promo showed PAC sitting alone in his house, before being surrounded by screaming alternate versions of himself.

"You see, the thing about isolation is you've got nobody to play," he said, before laughing maniacally.

S E V E N M O N T H S

I S O L A T E D

I N T H I S R O T T E N W O R L D pic.twitter.com/SGf28l8Kj5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020

Just before PAC was quarantined he set up a trio with the Lucha Bros known as The Death Triangle. Since then Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo have joined up with Eddie Kingston's "family," and Kingston's voice could be heard on the TV during PAC's promo. No word yet on when PAC will be able to return to the United States.

