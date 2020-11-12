PAC Returns to AEW, Calls Out Eddie Kingston

✖

For the first time in seven months, PAC stepped back inside of an AEW ring during this week's AEW Dynamite. The former NXT Champion was last seen in-person in March, forming a trio with Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix known as the Death Triangle. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic the travel restrictions that followed, he was unable to leave the United Kingdom for an extended period of time. He returned during last week's Dynamite via a promo, showing he had become much more deranged in his hiatus. During his absence, Penta and Fenix went on to join Eddie Kingston's family with The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny.

This week's Dynamite saw the rematch between Penta and Fenix from several weeks back, in which both men violently ripped apart each other's masks. Penta won with a Package Piledriver on the Apron, a Canadian Destroyer on the outside floor and a second Package Piledriver in the ring to score the win. Kingston celebrated with his best friend afterwards, while subtly kicking Fenix out of the ring. As he told Penta he "didn't need that dead weight," PAC's music hit and "The Bastard" stomped his way down the ring.

He jokingly asked Kingston if he thought he'd be gone forever, and the pair had to be pulled apart by a group of referees.