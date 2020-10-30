AEW: PAC Returns and Breaks His Silence on Next Week's Dynamite

✖

It's been quite some time since PAC made his presence felt on AEW Dynamite, but thankfully that's going to change next week. Today AEW revealed that PAC will finally make his long-awaited return to television next Wednesday, November 4th ahead of AEW Full Gear, and we are eager to see what he has to say. The account wrote After months of silence in isolation, we’ll hear from @bastardPac this Wednesday, November 4th on #AEWDynamite! Watch Dynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama and for our international fans https://AEWplus.com by @FiteTV"

When we say it's been a while, we mean it. The last time PAC appeared on television in AEW was on March 11th, where he battled in the ring with his newly formed Death Triangle team of Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr in a Six-Man Tag Match against Joey Janela and Private Party.

PAC got the pin and the win for Death Triangle in that match, and it appeared there was more chaos to come after The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy came to the ring to make the save after PAC, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr. applied submissions to their opponents.

Now it remains to be seen if any of those threads will be picked up with PAC returning or if he will be thrown into another program with someone else, and the good news is if the latter there are plenty of options.

If the former, it's still a win, as the Best Friends are in a program with their new Best Man Miro, and having PAC in the mix could add another interesting element to it all.

This is also the go-home show for Full Gear, and you can see what's on deck for next week's AEW Dynamite right here.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston meeting face to face

Miro vs Trent (Miro's singles debut)

MJF and Wardlow vs Sammy Guevara and Ortiz

Shawn Spears vs Scorpio Sky

Cody Rhodes and The Gunn Club vs The Dark Order

Are you excited for PAC's return, and who do you want to see him take on next? Let us know in the comments!