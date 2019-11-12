Tony Khan Confirms AEW’s 2020 Pay-Per-View Schedule

All Elite Wrestling wrapped up its 2019 pay-per-view schedule on Saturday night with the Full Gear event at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Now that the budding company has nearly a full year under its belt, questions are already popping up for what AEW has planned for 2020. AEW president Tony Khan gave some hints on what’s to come during his post-show press conference late Saturday night, revealing that the promotion plans on running four quarterly pay-per-views again next year including Double or Nothing at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Memorial Day Weekend and All Out in Chicago on Labor Day Weekend.

“I’ve said from the beginning, I feel like we really want to do the best thing for our fans in terms of giving them value for the shows and giving a great quarterly pay-per-view experience,” And we’re going to keep doing that. It’s no secret that Double or Nothing, All Out and now Full Gear are big quarterly brands for us. So in Q1 there will be something, we’ll make an announcement very soon. But you’ll expect, given that we’re doing Double or Nothing [on] Memorial Day [weekend] again — that’s happening, Double or Nothing 2 is happening, you can expect to see shows the caliber of Double or Nothing, All Out and Full Gear, there’s going to be another one on that Mount Rushmore of quarterly big pay-per-view shows.”

Khan couldn’t confirm whether or not Full Gear would return to Baltimore, though he did say he was impressed by the support from fans in the city. He also didn’t mention whether or not the free Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen events would also return.

AEW has already announced a few locations for AEW Dynamite in 2020, including Jacksonville (Jan. 1, dubbed AEW Dynamite: Homecoming), Southaven, Mississippi (Jan. 8) and Miami (Jan. 15). The following week’s episode will reportedly take place on a cruise ship during Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux.

Full Gear featured a number of memorable matches, including Chris Jericho’s world championship defense against Cody Rhodes (which he won thanks to MJF throwing in the towel), “Hangman” Page picking up a win over PAC and Jon Moxley defeating Kenny Omega in an insanely violent Lights Out Unsanctioned Match.

This week’s Dynamite, emanating from Nashville, will feature an AEW World Tag Team Championship match between SCU and Jericho & Sammy Guevara and a rubber match between Page and PAC.