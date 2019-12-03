AEW Announces New Pay-Per-View Deal, Confirms Quarterly Events Through 2021

The higher-ups at All Elite Wrestling have stated in numerous interviews that the company plans on producing just four pay-per-view events per year. That plan was solidified on Tuesday, when the company put out a press release announcing it had signed a deal with pay-per-view distributor In Demand to broadcast one pay-per-view event per quarter through June 2021. In its first year AEW had three pay-per-view events — Double or Nothing (May), All Out (August) and Full Gear (November), along with a pair of free events in Fyter Fest (June) and Fight for the Fallen (July) that ran on B/R Live.

“We’re huge fans of AEW’s exciting wrestling talent and events, and are pleased to partner with them as they continue to build their audience, marketing and distribution,” Mark Boccardi, In Demand’s Senior Vice President of Programming & Marketing, said in the release. “This commitment from AEW demonstrates that our programming partners see the value in a long-term relationship with In Demand, and with the pay-per-view platform itself. We’re able to offer our content partners the largest distribution reach in the PPV business, as well as customized marketing and promotional support.”

“AEW pay-per-view events are the best shows in wrestling, and In Demand is a perfect PPV partner for us as well as our fans,” AEW President Tony Khan added in the release. “With In Demand’s vast reach and connectivity, we’ll be able to bring all of our AEW pay-per-view shows into the homes of wrestling fans throughout North America.”

Khan confirmed after Full Gear that Double or Nothing and All Out would stay in the same locations (Las Vegas and Chicago) and same holiday weekends (Memorial Day and Labor Day) in 2020.

“I’ve said from the beginning, I feel like we really want to do the best thing for our fans in terms of giving them value for the shows and giving a great quarterly pay-per-view experience,” And we’re going to keep doing that. It’s no secret that Double or Nothing, All Out and now Full Gear are big quarterly brands for us. So in Q1 there will be something, we’ll make an announcement very soon. But you’ll expect, given that we’re doing Double or Nothing [on] Memorial Day [weekend] again — that’s happening, Double or Nothing 2 is happening, you can expect to see shows the caliber of Double or Nothing, All Out and Full Gear, there’s going to be another one on that Mount Rushmore of quarterly big pay-per-view shows.”