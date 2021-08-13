AEW: First Look at Rampage Stage Revealed

✖

Tonight is the anticipated debut of All Elite Wrestling's second network show Rampage, and fans have a lot to look forward to. There are already three Championship matches on tonight's card, and while we have to wait a bit longer to see what's in store, we did just get a first look at the Rampage stage setup courtesy of Austin Gunn. Gunn posted a video in front of the main Rampage display and was having a ball walking through his entrance. As he walks forward you can see the red and blue flashing lights around the entrances and the same pulsing energy effect on the screen that's been seen in all of Rampage's previous advertisements.

Gunn posted the video with the caption "miss you @CodyRhodes 😭😭 @AEW @AEWonTNT @TheBrandiRhodes", and you can check out the video below.

While All Elite Wrestling does already have two shows, this will be the second show on network television, as AEW Dark airs on YouTube each week. AEW already has a talented roster, so much so that there isn't enough TV time to feature them all, so hopefully, Rampage will give some of those stars and future stars a chance to get on TV and shine.

There are some big names lined up for Rampage's debut, starting with TNT Champion Miro, who will be looking to continue his winning stream and Championship reign against Fuego Del Sol. Then AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker will defend her Championship against challenger Red Velvet, who is looking to continue her upward trajectory on the AEW roster, and a win against Baker would certainly help. That said, we don't expect Baker to lose that title anytime soon.

Last but certainly not least is the battle for the Impact World Championship, as Kenny Omega will put one of his many titles on the line against Christian Cage. Omega has already defeated some big-time challengers for the Impact World Championship,. but Cage has done nothing but win since he came to AEW, so if there's anyone that can unseat him from the top of Impact, he just might be the one.

AEW Rampage airs every Friday night on TNT at 9 PM CST.