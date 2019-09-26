Photos: AEW Releases Two More Illustrations From Its DC Comics Collaboration Featuring Jon Moxley and Awesome Kong

All Elite Wrestling announced via social media on Wednesday that it had partnered up with DC Comics for a special collaboration, which started off with an illustration of AEW World Champion Chris Jericho made by The Flash artist Howard Porter. Since then the promotion has put out two new illustrations, with Ramon Villalobos (Nighthawk) depicting a menacing Jon Moxley and Robson Rocha (Aquaman, Green Lantern, SuperGirl) drawing Awesome Kong.

Details on the deal between AEW and DC are sparse, though more information is supposed to come out later in the week. AEW announced a partnership with DC’s parent company, WarnerMedia, back in May to bring a two-hour weekly live show to TNT each week. That show was later revealed to be AEW Dynamite, which will premiere on Oct. 2 at the sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Moxley is booked to appear on the premiere, but he isn’t scheduled to wrestle until the Oct. 9 episode against Shawn Spears in Boston.

So far five matches have been booked for the Oct. 2 show — Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners, MJF vs. Brandon Cutler, SCU vs. Jurassic Express and Adam Page vs. PAC.

“Wrestling fans have wanted — and needed — something different, authentic and better for far too long,” AEW president Tony Khan said in the show’s initial press release. “AEW is answering the call. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s about a movement fueled by wrestling fans who have been underserved and perhaps even disappointed by what the industry has produced in recent years. AEW is rising to the occasion with DOUBLE OR NOTHING and today taking it a step further by partnering with WarnerMedia, which is as committed as we are to making wrestling fans the one and only priority. With WarnerMedia, AEW is poised globally to redefine wrestling as we know it today.”

The show, as has been described by WarnerMedia, will be “Focused on producing fast-paced, high-impact competitions, AEW offers fans less scripted, soapy drama, and more athleticism and real sports analytics, bringing a legitimacy to wrestling that it has not previously had. Wrestlers will also be given more freedom to explore their characters and highlight their athletic abilities.”