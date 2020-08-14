AEW Reportedly Releases Jimmy Havoc, Bea Priestley and Sadie Gibbs

The Wrestling Observer reported on Thursday night at All Elite Wrestling had released three of its wrestlers — Jimmy Havoc, Bea Priestley and Sadie Gibbs. No reason was given for any of the releases at the time of the report. Havoc was suspended back in June following accusations of domestic abuse, rape and assaulting a fan. He was sent to counseling and rehabilitation by the company, and at the tame had released a statement saying his employment would be assessed following his rehab's completion.

After turning down a WWE contract, Priestley made her debut for AEW at the Fight for the Fallen event in July 2019. She would go on to work eight matches, the last of which took place in March, and even teased becoming a contender for the AEW Women's World Championship. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for her to travel to the states, and she's been out of action ever since.

Gibb had the least experience of the three, making her in-ring debut in 2017. She worked in the battle royal at the start of the 2019 All Out pay-per-view and worked in two dark matches, but has not competed in any promotion in 2020. She was the first to acknowledge her departure on social media.

My journey it’s been one hell of a ride, I never expect it to get easier I just expect my core values and perception to evolve and for me always to find #GRACE within moving forwards. #UNDEFINABLE Thankyou so much @TonyKhan @AEWrestling for giving me a chance of a life time 🙏🏼 — Sadie Gibbs (@TheSadiegibbs) August 13, 2020

