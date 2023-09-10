Zack Sabre Jr. Responds to Bryan Danielson's Challenge for AEW WrestleDream

Bryan Danielson confirmed on this week's AEW Collision that he's entering the final year of his pro wrestling career as a full-time competitor. And with that announcement, Danielson chose to call his shot and set up a dream match for AEW's WrestleDream pay-per-view on Oct. 1 with New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Zack Sabre Jr. The reigning NJPW World Television Champion has been known as one of the best technical wrestlers in the world for years and the pair were originally supposed to wrestle at the initial Forbidden Door pay-per-view before Danielson went down with an injury. Sabre responded to the challenge at the NJPW Road to Destruction event on Sunday.

"Dragon bollocks. Bryan Danielson. About bloody time. About bloody time," Sabre said. "I've been waiting. I've been waiting, mate. I've been waiting. I can't think of a better time and a better place than WrestleDream, October 1, the whole event is in honor of Antoni Inoki. I can't think of a better way to honor Inoki than to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world really is. Bryan, you're one of the greatest wrestlers that has ever lived, but I surpassed you yonks ago, d—head. Yonks ago. Bryan, in 2008, you helped kickstart my career. I have some bad news for you, you don't have another year left. 2008, you jumpstarted Zack Sabre Jr. In 2023, Bryan, I end your career. See you in Seattle, d—head."

AEW's first WrestleDream pay-per-view will take place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and will serve as a tribute to Antoni Inoki on the one-year anniversary of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling founder's passing. Danielson has already beaten one of New Japan's biggest stars this year, taking down Kazuchika Okada in the main event of Forbidden Door back in June despite suffering a broken arm. Will he force ZSJ to submit as well? Tell us your predictions in the comments!

