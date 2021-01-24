AEW Revolution 2021 Reportedly Moved to New Date

✖

All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view of 2021, Revolution, was originally scheduled for Feb. 27 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. But Dave Meltzer is now reporting via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the show has been moved to March 7, making it AEW's first event to take place on a Sunday. The move was reportedly made in order to avoid going head-to-head with a boxing pay-per-view headlined by Canelo Alvarez on Feb. 27 and UFC 259 (UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz) on March 6.

AEW has yet to confirm the date change. As of now, WWE has nothing announced for that Sunday as its only March pay-per-view, Fastlane, isn't until the 21st.

So far two matches have been confirmed for the event — Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks in a Street Fight and The Young Bucks vs. the winner of an upcoming battle royale for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The show will mark the first time Sting has competed in a match of any kind since suffering a career-ending neck injury against Seth Rollins in 2015.

Prior to that, AEW will host a special edition of AEW Dynamite — Beach Break — on Feb. 3. Here's what has been announced:

Kenny Omega, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Jon Moxley, Pac and Rey Fenix

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

Tag Team Battle Royale

AEW's first Revolution event kicked off the company's 2020 pay-per-view lineup and wound up being the last major wrestling event before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live events. That show famously featured a Match of the Year contender between Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes vs. MJF and Jon Moxley defeating Chris Jericho to start his reign as AEW World Champion.