AEW Beach Break Main Event Announced

AEW's next special edition of AEW Dynamite, Beach Break, takes place on Feb. 3 and the Jacksonville-based promotion announced a handful of matches during this week's Dynamite episode. In the wake of the brawls that have erupted over the past few weeks, Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers will team up to face Jon Moxley, Pax and Rey Fenix in a six-man tag match as the show's main event. Omega, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were shown backstage mercilessly attack Penta El Zero M this week.

Other matches include Dr. Britt Baker vs. NWA's Thunder Rosa and a tag team battle royale for a shot at The Young Bucks' AEW World Tag Team Championships at the Revolution pay-per-view. One of those teams will likely be Chris Jericho and MJF, who earned the right to be The Inner Circle's official tag team by winning this week's Dynamite main event.

Tickets for BEACH BREAK go on-sale Monday, Jan 25th at 10am EST and start at $20. Visit https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq for full event details & safety guidelines. pic.twitter.com/phNTB6yd4t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021

Beach Break will merely be the latest in the ongoing crossover between AEW and Impact Wrestling. Last Saturday's Hard to Kill pay-per-view saw Omega team with The Good Brothers and pin reigning Impact World Champion Rich Swann. AEW then had Tony Khan, Jerry Lynn, Matt Hardy and Private Party invade this week's episode of Impact, ending with Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen earning shots at the Good Brothers' Impact World Tag Team Championships.

Next's week's Dynamite will be headlined by The Good Brothers teaming with The Young Bucks to face four members of The Dark Order. Based on how The Bucks' conversation with Don Callis went during the show the two teams probably won't get along.

Check out the full lineup for Dynamite below:

The Young Bucks & The Good Brothers vs. The Dark Order

Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood

Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer

Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq's comments