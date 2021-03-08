AEW Reveals Double or Nothing Details at Revolution

✖

After Hikaru Shida successfully defended her AEW Women's Championship against Ryo Mizunami,chaos quickly broke out involving Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, Rebel, and Thunder Rosa, but that soon gave way to another surprise, as AEW announced the official date and location for its next Double or Nothing pay-per-view. It will take place on May 30th in Jacksonville, Florida, and AEW released more details on the event and on those who had purchased tickets to the live-event at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, which you can find below.

"AEW Double or Nothing will take place Sunday, May 30 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. Ticketing on-sale info will be released at a later date.

Fans with tickets to the AEW Double Nothing live event scheduled at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for Saturday, May 29, if you purchased your tickets via AXS online or by phone, a refund will be automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise refunds are available at your original point of purchase."

As for the card, we've got a bit to go time-wise so it's hard to get a clear picture of what or who will be involved with the show. It's going to be interesting to see how AEW follows up the exploding barbed wire match from tonight's event though.

Here's the full Revolution Card:

Riho and Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Rebel

AEW Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Face of the Revolution Ladder match: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor

Casino Tag Team Royale

