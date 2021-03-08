AEW Revolution Fans are Worried Over Jim Ross' Voice

By Nick Valdez

All Elite Wrestling fans are definitely worrying over Jim Ross' voice during AEW Revolution! Ross has been the central figure of All Elite Wrestling's commentary team ever since it began, and he's been the figure fans have pointed to for some of the best commentary in the program overall. But with an iconic voice like his, fans definitely can point out when something is off as AEW Revolution saw Ross come into the area with a much hoarser voice than usual. In fact, Ross even pointed this out himself as he apologized for this hiccup.

Noting to fans following the first match of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Jim Ross had apologized for the sound of his voice and assured fans that he would make it through the rest of the night okay. This is a great sign as that's what had been worrying fans the most considering that he started out such a long night in such a fashion.

Read on to see how fans are feeling about Jim Ross' voice for AEW Revolution, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments! Does it bother you? Are you more concerned about Jim Ross' health? Let us know your thoughts!

