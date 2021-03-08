AEW Revolution Fans are Worried Over Jim Ross' Voice
All Elite Wrestling fans are definitely worrying over Jim Ross' voice during AEW Revolution! Ross has been the central figure of All Elite Wrestling's commentary team ever since it began, and he's been the figure fans have pointed to for some of the best commentary in the program overall. But with an iconic voice like his, fans definitely can point out when something is off as AEW Revolution saw Ross come into the area with a much hoarser voice than usual. In fact, Ross even pointed this out himself as he apologized for this hiccup.
Noting to fans following the first match of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Jim Ross had apologized for the sound of his voice and assured fans that he would make it through the rest of the night okay. This is a great sign as that's what had been worrying fans the most considering that he started out such a long night in such a fashion.
Read on to see how fans are feeling about Jim Ross' voice for AEW Revolution, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments! Does it bother you? Are you more concerned about Jim Ross' health? Let us know your thoughts!
A Night Off Would Have Been Nice...
You know with the amount of announcers they have they could've given Jim Ross the night off.. #AEWRevolution— Louis - Stuck at home (@lplafrance) March 8, 2021
Maybe More than One Night Off...
Please, just give Jim Ross the night off.
And give him Wednesday off. And next week. And the next year. #AEWRevolution— Tom. (@NotThatTomGreen) March 8, 2021
Hope He's Okay!
I hope Jim Ross is okay because his voice sounds really bad. #AEWRevolution— Jeff the Jeffiest Jeff who ever Jeffed (@icj3k) March 8, 2021
"Already Gassed"
Jim Ross is already gassed. We’re not even a half hour in. #AEWRevolution— [insert (ง'̀-'́)ง] (@JOrtega95) March 8, 2021
"Not Fit to Be on the Show!"
Someone get Sting out there to Scorpion death drop and shoot-pin Jim Ross' voice, it's not fit to be on the show! #AEWRevolution— Omedon (@omedon666) March 8, 2021
Wait, How Long is AEW Revolution?
Not sure if I can sit through a couple hours of Jim Ross’ rough ass voice lol. #AEWRevolution— Chit-Chat Gaming - Mike (@chitchatgaming) March 8, 2021
Does He Have Enough Water?
Man someone get Jim Ross some water. 😭— cliff the 3rd (@CliffMishima_) March 8, 2021
"Won't Make it Past Match Four"
jim ross won't make it past match four with his voice like this lmao yikes— emil (@TheEmilJay) March 8, 2021
That's Just How Far Ahead They are!
Apparently AEW is so ahead of WWE these days that Jim Ross has already lost his voice before the show starts— Mike Jones (@nuttyskadork) March 8, 2021
Like a Fridge Door Already
Jim Ross' voice sounding like a fridge door already— forever tired (@Maffewgregg) March 8, 2021