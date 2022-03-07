AEW Revolution: Jurassic Express Retain Their AEW Tag Titles in Incredible Triple Threat Match

Jurassic Express managed to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championships in an outstanding triple threat match at Revolution 2022, defeating both reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) and the Young Bucks. Throughout the match, the Bucks, O’Reilly and Fish teased the idea that they were on the same side. But things broke down once the two teams kept stopping the other from pinning Jungle Boy. JB wound up scoring the pin, nailing Matt Jackson with Jurassic Express for the win.
Check out the updated results from Revolution below! All Elite Wrestling will return to pay-per-view on May 29 with the annual Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas.
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Leyla Hirsch def. Kris Statlander (Buy-In)
- HOOK def. QT Marshall (Buy-In)
- The House of Black def. Penta Oscura, PAC and Erick Redbeard (Buy-in)
- Eddie Kingston def. Chris Jericho
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: Jurassic Express def. Young Bucks and reDRagon
- AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (-500) vs. Adam Cole (+300)
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker (+200) vs. Thunder Rosa (-300)
- Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage
- TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti
- CM Punk (-325) vs. MJF (+225) (Dog Collar Match)
- Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson
- Darby Allin, Sting and Sammy Guevara vs. AHFO (Tornado Trios Tag Team Match)