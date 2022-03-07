AEW Revolution: Jurassic Express Retain Their AEW Tag Titles in Incredible Triple Threat Match

Jurassic Express managed to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championships in an outstanding triple threat match at Revolution 2022, defeating both reDRagon (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) and the Young Bucks. Throughout the match, the Bucks, O’Reilly and Fish teased the idea that they were on the same side. But things broke down once the two teams kept stopping the other from pinning Jungle Boy. JB wound up scoring the pin, nailing Matt Jackson with Jurassic Express for the win.

Check out the updated results from Revolution below! All Elite Wrestling will return to pay-per-view on May 29 with the annual Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas.

