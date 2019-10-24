Cody Rhodes Reveals AEW Rick and Morty Crossover

All Elite Wrestling has already made a huge impact on the wrestling scene with a number of pay-per-views and a new weekly show under its belt with AEW Dynamite. They’ve even joined up with DC Comics for a number of crossover comics, but their latest team-up might just be the most unexpected, and it’s with a certainly lovable Cartoon Network duo. That’s right, AEW is crossing over with Rick and Morty, and fans can find out what all the fuss is about on next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT, though Cody Rhodes decided to let everyone in on the secret early.

AEW revealed the event on social media, posting an image of Rick and Morty with the words “Are #AllElite beneath it. It came with the caption “Welcome to @AEWrestling…@RickandMorty are #AllElite. Find out more Wed, Oct 30th when #AEWDynamite broadcasts LIVE from @CCCWVA… Great seats are available at https://AEWTIX.com”

After the initial tease, Cody Rhodes then took to Twitter to reveal what fans are getting who attend the show in Charleston, and it looks like it will be Rick and Morty masks.

Not going to lie, we were kind of hoping for something a bit more interesting, but hey, if you’re a big Rick and Morty and AEW fan, this is still a pretty fun gift just for going. Who knows, maybe we’ll also see Cody and Brandi trade in their Star Trek gear for Ricky and Morty gear to honor the occasion as well.

“SPOILER: fans attending this Wednesday in Charleston for the Halloween @AEWonTNT will receive @RickandMorty masks #AEW 🎃”

Next week’s Dynamite is already going to be an eventful show, as AEW will crown its first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions, and they are doing so with some legends in tow. The Rock ‘n’ roll Express will be on hand to present the new Championship to whoever comes out the victor, and now we’ve got Rick and Morty in the mix as well. This should be quite the entertaining episode, wouldn’t you say?

AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday on TN.