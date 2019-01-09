Here’s All Elite Wrestling’s Roster So Far

All Elite Wrestling is officially here. Now that AEW’s kickoff rally is in the books, the speculation on who will be wrestling for them can take a breather as we now have AEW’s full roster.

During their rally in Jacksonville, FL on Tuesday, AEW’s front office, including the likes of Cody and Brandi Rhodes and The Young Bucks, announced which wrestlers have already joined their promotion. Here’s the full list:

Cody Rhodes

The Young Bucks

Chris Jericho

PAC (Neville)

Hangman Page

Joey Janella w/Penelope Ford

Christopher Daniels

Frankie Kazarian

Scorpio Sky

MJF

Britt Baker

AEW will also be using talent from China’s Oriental Wrestling Entertainment. There’s also reason to believe that they’ll use talent from Ring of Honor and New Japan Wrestling, but that has yet to be confirmed.

The domino that we’re all waiting for is Kenny Omega. Omega has been tight with Rhodes and The Young Bucks in recent years and now that he’s officially a free agent it may be a foregone conclusion that he joins AEW. However, WWE is said to have slid him a handsome offer and other promotions are likely after him as well. Omega’s decision should become public knowledge relatively soon.

Omega or not, AEW has established a solid foundation of talent. While the addition of Jericho will make the most headlines, PAC (formerly Neville in WWE) may be the most important grab by AEW. Since leaving Vince McMahon’s company, PAC seemed to not be interested in working in North America again. However, not only is he back in the states but will likely be a prominent player for AEW.

It will be interesting to see how AEW grows its roster in 2019, as there are already rumors indicating some talent in WWE is intrigued by the new promotion. For now, we have little more than hearsay, but it’s not hard to imagine neglected WWE talent making them jump when their contracts expire.

Double or Nothing, AEW’s first big show, will take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25.