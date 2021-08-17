✖

With her 90-day No Compete clause set to expire in a few weeks, former WWE star Ruby Riott (now Ruby Soho) took to social media on Tuesday with a teaser of what she'll be doing next. In a video titled "The Runaway," Soho is seen holding a train ticket from Orlando up to New York City's Penn Station but misses the train as it pulls away. Many fans took this as a hint that she'll be heading to All Elite Wrestling, given that the company will make its debut in New York City in September.

Fightful Select reported back in early August that the promotion had an interest in Soho, and released a follow-up report shortly before the vignette aired. Sean Ross Sapp wrote, "Fightful indicated recently that AEW talent had been told there was interest in her coming in to the company, but that other companies that had reached out were told she wasn't taking bookings," before adding he couldn't confirm if there have been any official negotiations.

AEW's NYC debut will see AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium, famously home to the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

"No city is more synonymous with wrestling than New York City," AEW president Tony Khan said when the event was announced. "AEW is a new company and our company is in the business of both embracing tradition and trailblazing, trying to start new traditions and new history."

The episode is also heavily rumored to see Daniel Bryan make his arrival in AEW. According to BodySlam's Cassidy Haynes, the former WWE Champion has already put pen to paper on joining AEW after his WWE contract expired earlier this year.

Here's what AEW has lined up for this week's Dynamite in Houston:

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2.0 (Tornado Tag Match)

Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Spears