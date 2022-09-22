AEW's Ruby Soho Will Undergo Surgery For Injury At All Out

It unfortunately looks like a fan favorite All Elite Wrestling star will be out of action for a while, as Ruby Soho has revealed she is set to undergo surgery for an injury she suffered at AEW All Out. In a new video on One Pro Wrestling's Twitter account, Soho said she had to step away from 1PW's upcoming show due to the scheduling of the surgery, which will fix her broken nose and her "mess of a septum". She hopes to be fully recovered by February's show so she can make her debut there, and she is so disappointed she can't be at this one. We wish Soho all the best and you can find her post below.

"Now due to the injury that I received at All Out, a broken nose in two places and a mess of a septum, I have to have surgery, and due to the scheduling of that surgery and the recovery time I won't be able to make it to the show on October 1st. You guys i'm really really sorry that I'm not going to be there. Honestly, this is the only thing that would keep me from coming back to England. I was very much looking forward to the show and very much looking forward to meeting all of you and seeing all of you again, so for that, I do truly apologize," Soho said.

Due to an injury, @realrubysoho will no longer be appearing at A NEW TWIST OF FATE on October 1st. A replacement will be announced later on this evening.



Ruby will now make her 1PW debut on February 18th at NO TURNING BACK in Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/cufjmToTUX — 1PW – One Pro Wrestling (@1ProWrestling) September 22, 2022

"But I know that the show is going to be incredible. It's still a stacked card, and I am hoping, in the near future, hopefully at the show in February I will be back. I will be better than ever, and I will finally keep my word and make my debut for 1PW. So I apologize again you guys, and I hope to see you again very very soon," Soho said.

Soho teamed up with Ortiz to face AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo for the Titles at All Out, but Guevara and Melo would ultimately retain their Titles. Unfortunately, Melo's knee collided with Soho's nose and that's when the injury took place, as afterward Soho could be seen holding her nose.

Hopefully, Soho is back better than ever soon, and it does seem like she shouldn't be out too long if she's thinking she might be back for 1PW's show in February. We wish her a speedy recovery.

