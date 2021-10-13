Former AEW Champion Confirms They’ve Signed a Five-Year Contract Extension

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Scorpio Sky officially confirmed he had signed a five-year contract extension with AEW this week. Dan Lambert had mentioned Sky’s new deal back at All Out, but he finally commented on it during an interview with PWInsider. He said, “I did that right around the time of the Pay-Per-View. I’m happy to be with AEW for at least five more years.”

Sky also described what it’s like working for Tony Khan — “He’s a special kind of guy. He obviously has a vision, which we’ve seen many, many, many times. He’s proven that that vision is clear and when you see it come to light, good things happen. Good things like AEW, good things like we’ve seen in AEW, the talent he’s been able to attract even before the big names that have come in this year. If you look from day one, bringing in the Young Bucks, bringing in SCU, bringing in Chris Jericho and Cody and Hangman and Kenny, from day one, he’s had his eye on talent.This is a guy that loves the wrestling business, and it comes through like that. He’s not in this business to make money. He’s not in this business for clout. He’s not a money mark.He’s a guy that loves the wrestling business. I think that’s why people got behind AEW and that’s why people get behind Tony. Whenever Tony walks out on the stage, people cheer and bow and chant his name because he’s one of them, and he’s giving the fans what they want to see.”

Sky initially joined AEW as a member of SoCal Uncensored alongside Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels. He and Kazarian then became the first AEW World Tag Team Champions, winning the titles in a tournament during the early days of AEW Dynamite. After the pair dropped the titles, Sky began slowly turning his attention towards the singles division and eventually won the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the 2021 Revolution pay-per-view to earn a shot at Darby Allin’s TNT Championship. He came up short and promptly turned heel.

Within months Sky formed an alliance with former Impact star Ethan Page. Known as The Men of the Year, the pair recently aligned with Dan Lambert and his American Top Team MMA gym. He’ll team with Page and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos for a six-man tag match against Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara on this week’s live edition of AEW Rampage.