Shaquille O'Neal Took Another Shot at AEW's Cody Rhodes While Promoting The SHAQ Bowl

The SHAQ Bowl, a live kickoff show for Super Bowl LV featuring Shaquille O'Neal and an impressive lineup of celebrities and athletes, was officially announced on Thursday. A day before the announcement O'Neal hosted a media conference call to help hype up the event and was at one point asked about the involvement of two WWE Superstars in The Miz and reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Miami Herald's Jim Varsallone asked if there was any way we'd see O'Neal in this year's Royal Rumble, and the NBA legend immediately switched the conversation over to All Elite Wrestling.

"No. But there's this guy from AEW that's been talking noise. Guy by the name of Cody Rhodes," O'Neal said. "So he has one more thing to say to me before I jump in the ring and beat him up. So Cody, if you're listening to this, keep your mouth shut or else."

The back-and-forth between O'Neal & Jade Cargill and Cody & Brandi Rhodes has been going on for a few months on AEW programming. O'Neal took part in Bleacher Report's AEW Awards later that day, and took the opportunity to take another shot at "The American Nightmare."

"Cody Rhodes, you little punk. You want to battle, you just name the time and the day. You little punk, with your blonde hair, you look like a little girl. You want some of the Shaq Attack? Name the place. Matter of fact, let's do it in March. How about that?"

Rhodes then appeared on AEW Dynamite and said he'd happily book himself and Brandi vs. O'Neal and Cargill at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 7, but can't since his wife is pregnant with their first child. Red Velvet then stepped up as Rhodes partner, prompting Tony Schiavone to say to O'Neal that the "ball is in your court" when it comes to the match happening.

(deep breath) Let’s be serious here...with the utmost respect, I would eat this guy alive in the ring. https://t.co/a3ZHpuPlkG — Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 28, 2021

Will this intergender tag match officially happen at Revolution? Stay tuned.