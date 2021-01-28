Super Bowl LV: The SHAQ Bowl Kickoff Show Features Celebrity Challenges, WWE Superstars, Musical Guests, and More

✖

The Super Bowl is already one of the biggest events of the year, and this year Shaquille O'Neal is set to make it even more epic with a new Kickoff Show fittingly titled The SHAQ Bowl. The SHAQ Bowl is presented by Mercari, and will broadcast live from Tampa from Shaq's custom-built SHAQ Bowl stadium. A variety of guests from across the entertainment world, including WWE superstars Drew McIntyre and The Miz, are taking part in the event and a series of challenges and The Halftime Show Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together will feature musical performances by Migos, DJ Diesel, and another to be announced special guest. Not only that, but Pepsi will also present Restaurant Battles, which will showcase four local restaurants competing for a $10,000 dollar grant.

The event will be hosted by Terrell Owens, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, and Sarah Walsh, making for a one of a kind event that fits the biggest sports day of the year perfectly.

(Photo: SHAQ Bowl)

“The Big Game looks pretty different than it has in years past. With no in-person events, I decided to team up with Mercari to create The SHAQ Bowl and connect fans across America on the biggest Sunday in sports,” said Shaquille O’Neal. “We’ve got celebrity fueled viral challenges, plus a superstar musical line-up for our Halftime Show. Be prepared for the most exciting and action-packed kickoff event ever!”

Here are the teams that will be throwing down at the SHAQ Bowl and the full list of challenges fans can watch.

Team Kansas City - Diplo, Ezekiel Elliott, Olivia Culpo, Quavo, Steve-O, The Miz

Team Tampa Bay - Anthony Anderson, Drew McIntyre, Nelly, Offset, Tim Tebow, Winnie Harlow

(Photo: SHAQ Bowl)

Mercari Presents The SHAQ Bowl Celebrity Challenges Live From Tampa:

- #PassTheBall Challenge Presented by Mercari - A sports obstacle course that will include football, basketball, golf, and more

- Celebrity Dodgeball - Prepare for the ultimate game of celebrity dodgeball

- Hot Wing Challenge Presented by Truff - Shaquille O’Neal will find out who can handle the heat in this hot wing battle featuring Truff hot sauce

- Tug-of-War Presented by JCPenney - The biggest battle of strength will be officiated by Shaquille O’Neal

- Dance Challenge Presented by Aéropostale - Shaquille O’Neal will serve as a judge when the teams bring their swagger to the dance floor

- Six-Pack Challenge Presented by Emsculpt Neo – Witness the celebrity teams as they duke it out in a sit-up challenge to determine which team has the most grit and which celebrity has the strongest core

- Sauce Showdown Presented by Skillshare - Bring “all the boys to the yard” with a game day skill test led by famed “Milkshake” R&B singer and chef Kelis

- Surf’s Up Challenge Presented by Nautica - An ocean-inspired challenge to test which team can last the longest on a mechanical surfboard

Shaq will join the fray as well in a challenge against Bryson Tiller called The #EpicStuffs Challenge Presented By Papa Johns, which will have Shaq and Bryson racing in Papa John's Epic Stuffed Chair.

The SHAQ Bowl will air live from Tampa on Sunday, February 7th, and the three-hour special kicks off at 3:00 PM EST and will be available to watch for free on Facebook and on https://shaqbowl.com/SHAQBowl.com. It will also be simulcasted by LiveXLive on platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, and more.