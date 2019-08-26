AEW Signs Tony Schiavone, Confirms He’ll Be Apart of the TNT Broadcast Team

Tony Schiavone, the voice of WCW Monday Nitro throughout the Attitude Era, officially confirmed on the latest episode of Being The Elite that he has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

“I guess I should mention that the rumors are true,” Schiavone said. “I have now joined All Elite Wrestling! Wooo!”

The company then put out a press release announcing that Schiavone would double as a senior producer and broadcast team member once AEW premieres its weekly live show on TNT on Oct. 2.

“Schiavone, widely considered to be one of the most important voices in professional wrestling, joins AEW’s television broadcast team of Jim Ross and Excalibur,” the press release read. “Schiavone will also serve as a senior producer for AEW events.”

“Tony ‘The Silver Tongue’ Schiavone was the lead voice of pro wrestling at a time when it was dominating the globe,” Cody Rhodes said in the release. “It’s a pleasure to have him join AEW as a senior producer and member of the broadcast team. It doesn’t hurt that he’s a UGA fan either. I think Tony is one of the most underrated lead men with the narrative of pro wrestling there’s ever been. I’m thrilled to get into the studio with him. Let’s welcome Tony to All Elite Wrestling.”

Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin followed up with a report stating that, while it may seem like Schiavone is joining the weekly commentary team alongside Jim Ross and Excalibur, that’s not the case.

While the Schiavone announcement from AEW is worded to make it sound like Tony is joining the commentary team, I’m told that’s not the case. He’ll just be on the overall broadcast team. https://t.co/52nVFYUcJm — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 26, 2019

Across their first four live events AEW has stuck with a three-man commentary booth involved Ross, Excalibur and Alex Marvez. The one exception was at Fyter Fest when Twitch streamer Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez filled in for Marvez. He later hinted that he had also signed a deal with the promotion.

AEW’s final live event before the TNT premiere will take place this Saturday with the All Out pay-per-view. The sold-out card will include “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho for the inaugural AEW World Championship, Kenny Omega vs. Pac, Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears and a ladder match between The Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers.