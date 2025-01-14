AEW Star Finally Makes WWE Raw Netflix Debut

Play video

After weeks of teases, the star known as Penta finally made his WWE debut, and it was electric. The former AEW star has been teased with Penta logos and symbols, and at one point seemed poised to make his debut last week, but it was pushed to this week. That set up a match between Penta and American Made’s Chad Gable, and it was a big-time premiere for the newest WWE Superstar. Penta delivered an eye-popping debut for the San Jose crowd and showcased his insane skillset in a huge first win. Then Penta hyped up everyone with a promo that declared this not just the new era, but Penta’s new era.

Penta impressed early, throwing Gable around and not allowing him to gain any momentum. Gable got back on track and focused on grounding the Luchador, targeting Penta’s knee and leg. The strategy was working, as Gable kept punishing Penta’s knee and hobbling him, and then Gable hit a monster suplex but still couldn’t get the pin.

Gable missed a splash and then Penta came back and looked poised for a comeback, but then a charge forward ended up getting Penta flipped over and thrown into the turnbuckle rather painfully. The two superstars then exchanged ferocious chops and Penta was able to hit a sling blade despite being hobbled.

Penta knocked Gable over the ropes to the floor and looked to get some feeling back into his leg, and he soared over the ropes and slammed into Gable on the floor. Penta went up top and then hit the big crossbody and kicked the back of Gable’s knee before hitting a backstabber that left Gable vulnerable for a pin, but Gable still kicked out before the 3 count.

A loud kick rocked Gable but Gable came back with a German Suplex and a near cover. Penta took out Gable and then spiked Gable on the mat with a Mexican Destroyer and went for a cover, but Gable kicked out. Penta rocked Gable with another kick and then just about dislocated Gable’s shoulder before hitting the Penta Driver for the pin and the win.

Penta celebrated in the ring and the crowd was on board for the big debut. He was asked what the moment means to him, and he said “Thank you, but I want to say something first. Thank you San Jose! I want to say something. The real truth is I’ve been waiting for this moment!”

