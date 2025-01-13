WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Coincides with AEW’s Biggest Event of the Year

WWE’s revived Saturday Night’s Main Event will go head-to-head with AEW All In.

In December WWE and NBC unveiled the first SNME under a multi-year deal. It was the first show in 15 years. The event, headlined by Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, averaged 1,590,000 viewers and posted a 0.42 in the 18-49 demographic. This is on par with WWE Monday Night Raw and SmackDown which average about 1.5 million viewers. They posted a great rating for a Saturday night while up against ESPN, the NBA Cup semi-final on ABC, and AEW Collision.

WWE Reveals Major Head-to-Head with AEW

Peacock has shared the 2025 schedule for Saturday Night’s Main Event and it poses some problems for wrestling fans. One upcoming show includes May 24, 2025, Memorial Day weekend. Typically, AEW hosts their staple pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, that weekend. That’s not all — On July 12, 2025, the same day as AEW All In, another SNME is happening. They’ll air at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBC.

The first SNME was booked as a “mini PLE,” at least in terms of match quality. Chelsea Green became the inaugural United States Champion, Gunther defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor and Damian Priest and Liv Morgan defeated IYO SKY. Booking yourself against potentially two of AEW’s core PPVs — one being their biggest of the year — takes serious confidence.

John Cena previously confirmed he has roughly 30 dates this year before he officially retires. If they’re looking for an easy ratings spike, his televised return match will put butts in seats.

Not only is AEW All In a hallmark for AEW, it’s the first one to take place within the United States since the company was founded. The first two were at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England. It’s happening in Arlington, Texas, and the state is home to wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes. Kevin Von Erich’s two sons Ross and Marshall recently shared they’ve joined AEW and are Six-Man Champions with Rhodes. They’ll almost certainly be along for the ride, too.

The next SNME is on January 25th from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Matches have yet to be announced but considering that’s next week, the card will probably start taking shape on the red and blue brands this week. Jey Uso is also a core piece of the marketing material, so he’ll likely be involved too.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on WWE and AEW.