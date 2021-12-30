AEW Star Makes Surprising Return at Dynamite

Tonight’s New Years Smash edition of AEW Dynamite is a special one, as it is the last edition of Dynamite that will take place on TNT before the show moves to TBS. The stacked lineup included a Trios Match between the teams of Eddie Kingston and Santana and Ortiz vs Daniel Garcia and 2point0, and the match was stellar throughout, though things broke down in the end. At one point Garcia and 2point0 took advantage of the numbers and attacked Santana with the bell, knocking him out, but luckily Chris Jericho was there to even the odds.

After getting a bell to the head Garcia and 2point0 went to attack him further, but then Jericho’s music hit and the star made his return to Dynamite, running to the ring with his favorite baseball bat and attacking 2point0 and Garcia and running them from the ring.

https://twitter.com/AEWonTNT/status/1476366496326729732?s=20

The fans were happy to see Jericho and he celebrated a bit in the ring until Eddie Kingston took offense to him coming to save the day. Kingston was mad and saying that these were his friends and he was responsible for them and he didn’t need Jericho, and it seems we’ll be getting a Kingston Jericho match at some point down the line.

Jericho had been off for a bit so he could tour with Fozzy, and during that tour, he had to cancel a show due to an unexpected trip to the hospital, but thankfully he was out the next day and back up and running.

Not sure what Kingston’s issue is, as both Santana and Ortiz are part of Jericho’s Inner Circle faction, so it makes perfect sense for Jericho to run in for the save, and the same would go for the other members of the group, including Jack Hagar and Sammy Guevara. Kingston also got in the face of CM Punk not too long ago, which led to a great promo duel between the two and an eventual match. We’ll have to wait and see if this follows suit.

