AEW Star Returning for First Match Since 2022

It's been a long time, but one AEW star is finally making a return to the ring on this week's episode of AEW Collision. During tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Serena Deeb appeared in a new video that revealed she is ready for action once again and will be making her in-ring return on Collision. Deeb hasn't wrestled since October 18th of 2022, and the star would later reveal that she suffered three seizures in October that necessitated her stepping away from the ring. Now Deeb has been medically cleared and ready to aim for the AEW Women's World Championship once again, and that journey will start with a match against an unknown opponent on Collision.

The video shows Deeb training for her return, and at one point she even works her way out of a straitjacket as the clock runs. Deeb narrates the video, saying, "Anticipation is a very powerful emotion, A Message to our women's division. The professor is ready to return, and the wait is over." You can find the full video below.

On Instagram, Deeb revealed a bit more insight into why she has been away from the ring (H/T TJR Wrestling). Deeb wrote, "Since last October, I've had a series of three unprovoked seizures. This has been a really dramatic time period for me and has affected my career and life. In a lot of ways, it's been really scary for me. I've seen a lot of different doctors and had every test imaginable. For the longest time, nobody could tell me why this happened.

Being out of the ring has been really challenging for me. I love professional wrestling with everything in me and I miss performing and wrestling.

I've kept this very private and then I started learning more about seizures and how much more common it is and I never realized how many more people experience seizures. I have so much empathy. I know how scary it is and I just want to send a message that you're not alone and there is always light at the end of the tunnel. I want to encourage you.

A big reason why I wanted to talk to you today is because I do have some news. It's good news, it's great news. I saw my neurologist recently and he told me that I've recovered, I'm healthy, and I am officially cleared to wrestle. That means I'm ready to return. Hopefully, the next time you guys see me, I'll be in the ring doing what I do best. I can't wait to wrestle and can't wait to show you what the Professor, what Serena Deeb is made of."

It's great to have Deeb back in action, and fans can see the match on this Saturday's Collision.