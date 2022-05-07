AEW Star Reveals he is no Longer With the Company

✖

It turns out a member of one of AEW's longest-running factions is no longer with the company, as Dark Order member Stu Grayson has confirmed on social media that his contract with AEW has come to an end. Grayson said that his contract with AEW expired on April 30th, but he had nothing but great things to say about the people he worked with, the production team, and the medical team. He also sent a message to the rest of the Dark Order and looks forward to seeing what they do next.

Grayson wrote "Update On April 30th my contract with AEW expired. Best of luck to everyone working for AEW, our great production and medical team and of course every man and women who steps into the ring. And to my Dark Order family, I hope the world will soon see what you are truly capable of."

Update

On April 30th my contract with AEW expired. Best of luck to everyone working for AEW, our great production and medical team and of course every man and women who steps into the ring.

And to my Dark Order family, I hope the world will soon see what you are truly capable of. — Stu Grayson (@stu_dos) May 6, 2022

Grayson and the Dark Order have been a part of AEW since early on, and the Dark Order was one of the company's earliest factions. They've managed to stay together despite other factions coming into AEW and rifts forming between the group, which is incredibly impressive. We'll have to wait and see what they do next and if they address Grayson's departure on Dynamite or Rampage.

Grayson is one of several early AEW signees not returning to the company, as contracts for Joey Janela and Marko Stunt were not renewed, while Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes both decided not to re-sign. Rhodes would end up returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins, and now he will be in a rematch against Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash.

As for Grayson, we'll have to wait and see what his next move is, as he could always show up in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, WWE, and any number of other companies. Hopefully, we'll learn more about his next move soon.