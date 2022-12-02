AEW Star Teases Run in Trios Division

Matt Hardy has called All Elite Wrestling his home for nearly three years now. The Broken One debuted in the promotion on one of the first empty arena editions of AEW Dynamite, immediately inserting him into a main event program between The Elite and the Inner Circle. Hardy would headline AEW Double or Nothing 2020 alongside Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Hangman Page before embarking on a singles run. Even in that singles run, Hardy was still linked to the Inner Circle, as he would go one-on-one with Sammy Guevara at that year's AEW All Out, but a freak injury during that match would keep him out of action for a couple of weeks.

Upon his return, Hardy aligned with Private Party, and the rest is history. The trio of Hardy, Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy are still linked together to this day, as they recently reunited on AEW programming. Speaking with co-host Jon Alba on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy revealed that the trio has been given "a lot of freedom" with their current angles.

"This whole story has kind of been us figuring out things as we go along. We've been given a lot of freedom with what we're doing and whatnot," Hardy said (h/t Fightful). "We wanted to take a turn where, as opposed to playing mental chess, myself and Ethan [Page] going back and forth, we wanted to do something that was a little more serious where there's jeopardy on someone in the angle. Now the jeopardy is going to be on Private Party."

Hardy continued by saying the friendship between himself and Private Party extends off screen, as he envisions them as his "legacy."

"I have a legitimate bond with those guys," Hardy continued. "I really love those guys. I really feel like they're my legacy in a lot of ways. Whatever they become, I'm gonna be held responsible for it in many ways. So it's very important to me that they do good and they do well. But once Ethan starts saying now he's going to take out his frustrations on them and punish them, it's where he kind of crosses a line with me and we kind of move up a gear to the next level."

When the trio are together, Hardy usually appears at ringside as their manager. That said, the three men have found success when tagging as a full unit, which has led Hardy to toying with the idea of making a make in the trios division.

"It really makes me want to try as hard as I can to dial it in and be as good as I can possibly be," Hardy said. "And make the most out of this three-man team of the Hardy Party, and go as far as we can in the trios division."

Hardy Party's last victory came on the November 23th edition of AEW Dark: Elevation when they defeated Chaos Project and Isaiah Moore in quick fashion.