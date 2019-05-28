Stephen Amell Gives a Glowing Review of Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes From Double or Nothing

Cody Rhodes defeated his half-brother Dustin Rhodes in a bloody, emotional battle at the AEW pay-per-view Double or Nothing on Saturday night. The match has been praised across social media since it took place, with many fans and fellow wrestlers giving the sons of Dusty Rhodes props for telling such a a compelling story. And even though Cody won as the heel in the match, the final moments brought fans to their feet in joyous applause when he announced that he wanted to team with his brother one more time for an upcoming pay-per-view match against The Young Bucks.

One viewer who particularly enjoyed the match was Arrow star Stephen Amell. The Green Arrow took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to congratulate both Cody and Dustin on a job well done.

Oh man… @CodyRhodes vs. @dustinrhodes at Double Or Nothing is the best storytelling I have ever seen in a wrestling match. Well done fellas. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) May 27, 2019

Amell’s history with Rhodes goes back several years, starting off with the Hollywood actor making his in-ring debut at SummerSlam in 2015 in a tag match that involved Neville (now known as Pac), Rhodes (playing the role of Stardust at the time) and Wade Barrett. In 2017 he appeared in Ring of Honor and joined Rhodes in the Bullet Club faction, as has made sporadic appearances on the Being the Elite YouTube series ever since. Amell’s friendship with Rhodes also resulted in the latter appearing on seven episodes of Arrow as Derek Sampson.

Back in September Amell had his first one-on-one wrestling match when he took on Christopher Daniels at the All In pay-per-view. He fought valiantly for more than 12 minutes, but was pinned after the “Ring General” hit his Best Moonsault Ever finisher.

During a recent panel at MegaCon, Amell addressed his future in the wrestling business.

“For those of you who don’t know, Cody [Rhodes] was one of the prisoners on Arrow this year,” Amell said. “First of all, it was amazing to work with Cody. As much of a fan of wrestling as I am, he’s a fan of acting. He really threw himself in the idea of being a part of this and having him up there, we didn’t get to hang out as much as I wanted, because obviously I’m very busy when I ‘m up there. Having him up there was great. If you don’t know, he started All Elite Wrestling, which is a new promotion. It’s gonna be on TNT, this fall.”

“I’m not gonna be be doing any wrestling until — is my wife here? I’m not gonna be doing any wrestling, honey!” Amell jokingly adeed. “No, I might do something again with him but not until I’m done with the show.”

Arrow‘s eighth and final season will consist of 10 episodes and will air this fall.