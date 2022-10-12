AEW: Merchandise From Tonight's Dynamite in Canada Potentially Spoils Return

AEW Dynamite makes its Canadian debut this week as tonight's episode emanates from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. Fans who have already been allowed in the building have started posting photos to social media, which includes an interesting addition — there's a new Canada version of The Elite's logo shirt. The trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended since taking part in the "Brawl Out" incident last month after the All Out pay-per-view and haven't been seen on AEW programming in any capacity since then. Photos from recent Dynamite episodes have even shown that no Elite merchandise was being sold from AEW's merch stands, so this change could mean their return is imminent.

The trio became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out by defeating Hangman Page and The Dark Order. Once the titles were vacated, they were quickly won by Death Triangle. A member of that group, PAC, is booked to defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Orange Cassidy tonight.

Interesting shirt at the merch store tonight #AEWDynamite 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/qkmbeESSUU — Kyle Masters | Elite POV (@AllEliteKyle) October 12, 2022

This story is developing...