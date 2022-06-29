AEW: Miro Explains Why the TNT Championship Has Lost Value Since His Reign

Miro's dominant reign as TNT Champion from May to September 2021 was an undisputed highlight of AEW programming. Unfortunately, the title has lost quite a bit of prestige since then, especially once Sammy Guevara started feuding with Scorpio Sky and began trading the title back and forth earlier this year. Sky has since moved on from his program with Guevara and is lined up for a program with Wardlow once he's fully healed from a recent injury, but "The Redeemer" still feels the championship has lost its value.

'Well, it's the man that creates the title, not the title that creates the man. I think everything I did with that title [TNT Championship] was the fruits of my labor. The title didn't come with all this heaviness. I mean, it came from Darby [Allin] which is a great competitor but, you know, it was -- we're just such different people, such a different style and then everybody that came after that, they tried to take it but that's just not possible. When I hang onto something, it's mine and unfortunately, the Sammy Guevara thing came in, he landed on my balls, let's not forget about that. The finish [of our TNT Title match], he did the four-70,000-do-whatever-the-thing is. I was preparing to protect myself, he landed right on my balls and you can't kick out of that, nobody can," he explained in a recent interview with WhatCulture.

"So I don't even take fault of that but I take fault -- I take a fault of maybe being too good of a champion because ever since I lost that title, that title has gone to sh—s and that's nothing but to blame Sammy Guevara for that, so he's got to bear the cross for that," he added.

Miro recently returned from hiatus and was quickly put into a tournament to crown the first AEW All-Atlantic Champion. PAC wound up winning the gold after Malakai Black sprayed his black mist in Miro's eyes, possibly setting up a program between the Bulgarian star and The House of Black. Below is the full card for tonight's AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts event:

Blood and Guts Match: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Santana, Ortiz vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Leila Grey

Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page

Christian Cage promo

