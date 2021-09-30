Sammy Guevara defeated Miro to win the AEW TNT Championship in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite. The final sequence of the match saw Miro hit a Machka Kick and set up for Game Over, only for Guevara to roll out of the ring. Miro then started ripping the turnbuckles off each corner (which is how he beat Eddie Kingston back at All Out), but was slowed down when he reached the final corner by Fuego del Sol. Guevara then rammed Miro into the exposed turnbuckle, then hit Go To Hell and a 630 Splash before pinning “The Redeemer.”

The loss ends Miro’s title reign at 141 days. Since beating Darby Allin for the title in May he successfully defended the gold against Dante Martin, Lance Archer, Evil Uno, Brian Pillman Jr., Lee Johnson, Del Sol and Kingston.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1443395786595835905?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1443395203616882693?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/tde_gif/status/1443395858557513733?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

During a media conference call ahead of All Out, AEW president Tony Khan told reporters how he views the TNT title as more than just a midcard championship. Its other previous holders include Cody Rhodes, the late Brodie Lee and Darby Allin.

“It’s not a midcard championship,” Khan said. “The only people that have held it are Cody, Brodie Lee (rest in peace), Darby Allin and Miro. I’m not booking it like a midcard championship, I’m booking as a top championship that stars hold.

“That is the key to the championship is none of the champions have been a stretch,” he continued. “In thermodynamics, heat is passed from a warmer body to a cooler body. If you have a hot belt and you take a cold wrestler and you say ‘I can heat this guy up by putting the belt on him,’ the problem with that is that you cool off the belt. So the key to this belt from the beginning it’s been hot matches, hot issues, been pushed on television and the champion has always been a protected star.”

Guevara then cut a backstage promo after the show and accepted a challenge from former NXT star Bobby Fish to a title defense on next week’s Dynamite. He was then approached by Dan Lambert and The Men of the Year before needing to be held back by Fuego del Sol and Alan Angels.