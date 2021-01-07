AEW Debuts New Version of the TNT Championship

✖

The final episode of AEW Dynamite of 2020 saw AEW president Tony Khan crown Brodie Lee Jr. as TNT Champion for life, honoring his father Brodie Lee following the 41-year-old's tragic passing. News broke shortly after the show that the company would officially be retiring that version of the championship, which debuted back in August. Darby Allin pulled out the new version of the title on this week's Dynamite during yet another face-off with Team Taz. The segment looked like it was going to turn into a 5-on-1 brawl, but Sting arrived to scare the heels away yet again.

Allin will defend the championship on next week's Dynamite (New Year's Smash Night Two) against FTW Champion Brian Cage. You can see the updated version of the title below, which keeps the main and side plates from the previous version but now features a black belt.

I dig the new AEW TNT championship #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/sKR97MNGc9 — NDC The Legit Hokage 👺👽😜🤟 (@NickdyC) January 7, 2021

This marks the third version of the TNT title that has made its way to television. The first version, which had silver plates and significantly less detail, first appeared at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view when Cody Rhodes became the inaugural champion. That version was considered unfinished, as the COVID-19 pandemic held up its initial production.

This story is developing...