Watch: Tony Khan Appears on Impact Wrestling, Invites Kenny Omega and Don Callis to This Week's AEW Dynamite

It turns out Kenny Omega wasn't the only AEW star to appear on this week's Impact Wrestling. Early on in Tuesday night's episode, AEW president Tony Khan appeared alongside commentator Tony Schiavone via a paid advertisement, looking rather annoyed about the Omega situation. He gave his initial reaction to how Don Callis helped Omega win the AEW World Championship last week, then teased both men appearing on Wednesday's Dynamite.

"I understand new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is going to be here on this show tonight so I thought I would join him," Khan said. "If I wanted to stop him, Tony, I absolutely could. I could file an injunction, I could tell Kenny he's in breach of contract, but I'm not going to do that. Instead I thought I would actually fund this show via this ad because I think it's going to help, it's going to help the budget, it's going to help the bottom line. And hopefully it helps promotes AEW to have our champion on this show. The only thing I don't like about it is the way Kenny won the belt. It was a joke, it was disgraceful. Jon Moxley, the greatest champion in wrestling, he didn't deserve that. But let me tell you something, Don Callis you're welcome to with Kenny tomorrow too.

"In fact, Kenny I know how you're arriving at the show," he added. "I handled it, I set up your arrival, we're more than happy to accommodate you. We're just really looking forward to seeing you, buddy."

He then hyped up this week's Dynamite by mentioning MJF vs. Orange Cassidy and The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2. Khan then talked about the talent on Impact's roster, going so far as to tease buying out the promotion before asking Schiavone about his time with the company.

"Yeah, one night (in 2003) and then I quit the business for 18 years," Schiavone sarcastically said.

Check out the full lineup for this week's Dynamite below: