Watch: Tony Khan Furious With The Elite Following AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite ended with Kenny Omega and the rest of The Elite brutally attacking Christian Cage and The Lucha Bros. Following The Young Bucks and Good Brothers' victory in an eight-man tag match, Omega came down to the ring and announced he had stolen the keys to the stadium's control room from Tony Khan and had Don Callis lower the Steel Cage suspended above the ring. This gave the heels the perfect chance to beat down their All Out opponents while preventing anyone from the locker room from interfering.

The show went off the air with Omega holding Cage's unconscious head while Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix were handcuffed to the ropes. Khan, whose appearances beyond addressing the crowd before a live show are incredibly rare, stormed down to the ring and had to be stopped by referees and producers from confronting The Elite.

Tony khan big mad after #AEWDynamite goes off the air pic.twitter.com/v1aeyqu8QL — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net aka THE SPOILER (@Casshooole) September 2, 2021

Khan then addressed the crowd, saying there would be no outside interference in the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros.

Check out the full card for All Out below. The annual pay-per-view will make its return to the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, the host of the original 2018 All In event that helped pave the way for the creation of AEW.