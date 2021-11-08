AEW’s Tony Khan Offers a Positive Update on Jon Moxley

AEW’s Tony Khan broke the news on Tuesday night that Jon Moxley had voluntarily checked himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Since then Khan and various members of the AEW roster have commended Moxley on his decision, while Miro took over his role in the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Khan spoke with PW Torch on Friday and answered a few questions about Moxley, while also providing an update on his status in rehab.

“Absolutely, it has been a pretty challenging week. And Jon is a really good friend of mine. So for many reasons. It’s been hard. But I’ve talked Renee (Paquette, Moxley’s wife) pretty much every day. And it seems like Jon’s doing better, which is great news for everybody,” Khan said (h/t WrestlingNews.co). “It’s great news for the fans, and especially for Jon and Renee, and for his friends of which I am one.”

He also confirmed Moxley’s departure would have long-term effects on AEW’s booking plans. A leaked version of Full Gear‘s lineup from last month had Moxley paired up with Bryan Danielson at the pay-per-view (presumably in the finals of the Eliminator tournament) and there had been hints of Moxley turning heel in the weeks leading up to his originally-scheduled tournament bout with Orange Cassidy.

“This is going to have a long-term ripple effect,” Khan said. “Absolutely. And we’ll see how things go at Full Gear. But Miro taking Jon’s place in the tournament, it definitely changed multiple stories and multiple plans. And you know, thankfully, we just kind of punted the can down the road, and it did affect the card, and I changed up what I was planning for the matches this past Wednesday, but the face to face confrontation, at least between Punk and Kingston, we are able to have it now.”

Here’s the lineup for Saturday’s Full Gear event. The pay-per-view will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis.