AEW: The Wrestling World Reacts to Tony Khan Buying Ring of Honor

Tony Khan announced at the start of this week’s AEW Dynamite that he is the new owner of Ring of Honor. The promotion has been on hiatus since December, but is still scheduled to relaunch this April with the Supercard of Honor XV event in Dallas. Details about the deal are still scarce, but wrestlers and fans alike still took to Twitter to share their excitement. Check out some of the best reactions to the news in the list below!

https://twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND/status/1499191026313056257?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Well, things just got interesting… 👀 pic.twitter.com/vBfccH85qC — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) March 3, 2022

Congratulations @TonyKhan !!! Let me know if you are interested in @ringofhonor Women’s Division. They are incredibly talented, great humans, and deserve all the accolades in the world!!! #ROHWD — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) March 3, 2022

"I now own Ring of Honor." pic.twitter.com/MbA612nlvh — TIGER DRIVER (@TigerDriver9X) March 3, 2022

Who's the new owner of Ring of Honor?! THIS GUY @TonyKhan #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QjfYwYxIwm — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 3, 2022

With the purchase of Ring of Honor and ownership of the video library, Tony Khan now owns the footage of the original All In event.



He's owned the trademark since last year, but the entire event is now in house. pic.twitter.com/LTyCImYD5Q — Will Washington  (@WillWashington) March 3, 2022

https://twitter.com/BookItGabe/status/1499195059505410048?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Do I follow @TonyKhan now or does that come across weird?



Somebody help here! I haven't dated since 2010 and I haven't looked for a wrestling job since 2014 when ROH came calling. — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) March 3, 2022

ROH paid for the production of ALL IN. ALL IN was the proof of concept for AEW. AEW ultimately led to the demise of ROH. ROH is now owned by AEW.



Time is a flat circle and everything is wrestling.#AEW #AEWDynamite #ROH #RingOfHonor — Dave Hancock (@dhancock110) March 3, 2022

