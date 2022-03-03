AEW: The Wrestling World Reacts to Tony Khan Buying Ring of Honor

Tony Khan announced at the start of this week’s AEW Dynamite that he is the new owner of Ring of Honor. The promotion has been on hiatus since December, but is still scheduled to relaunch this April with the Supercard of Honor XV event in Dallas. Details about the deal are still scarce, but wrestlers and fans alike still took to Twitter to share their excitement. Check out some of the best reactions to the news in the list below!
What do you think Khan should do with ROH? Should it become AEW’s developmental territory? Will it lead to the company forming a deal with HBO Max? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!
Photo: Twitter/JJWilliamsWON