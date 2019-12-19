Watch: AEW’s Tony Khan Hits a Stunner After AEW Dynamite

AEW president Tony Khan has managed to avoid being an onscreen character since AEW Dynamite launched. But when a group of wrestlers closed out this week’s show by attacking Shawn Spears, Khan couldn’t help but join in on the fun. A dark match between Joey Janela (wearing a Santa suit) and Spears took place after the TV episode finished, and once it was over Janela, Cody & Dustin Rhodes, Nick Jackson and Aubrey Edwards all nailed Spears with Stone Cold Stunners while drinking White Claws. Khan then ran into the ring and hit a Stunner of his own, much to the delight of Edwards.

Khan was asked about the possibility of being an onscreen authority figure, similar to the McMahon family in WWE, back in May.

I have thought about it and I’m not going to do it. We have some of the greatest on-air performers in the world and look, I am who I am in the promotion,” Khan told Chris Van Vliet. I am the president and the CEO and the founder of this company but it’s not going to be me all over TV and I’m not going to be doing a lot of interviews or backstage segments on television,

Shortly after the Full Gear pay-per-view, Khan explained what AEW has planned for 2020. The promotion will host just four pay-per-views during the year, starting with the Revolution event in Chicago in February.

“I’ve said from the beginning, I feel like we really want to do the best thing for our fans in terms of giving them value for the shows and giving a great quarterly pay-per-view experience,” Khan said. “And we’re going to keep doing that. It’s no secret that Double or Nothing, All Out and now Full Gear are big quarterly brands for us. So in Q1 there will be something, we’ll make an announcement very soon. But you’ll expect, given that we’re doing Double or Nothing [on] Memorial Day [weekend] again — that’s happening, Double or Nothing 2 is happening, you can expect to see shows the caliber of Double or Nothing, All Out and Full Gear, there’s going to be another one on that Mount Rushmore of quarterly big pay-per-view shows.”

AEW’s first episode of 2020, dubbed AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, already has two matches announced — Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin and AEW Women’s World Champion Riho vs. Kris Statlander.