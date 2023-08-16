AEW World Champion MJF Wants a Guest Spot on Logan Paul's Podcast

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been a company flag-bearer since he signed with AEW, but the self-proclaimed salt of the earth has dialed it up a bit in the past year. Following the controversy of AEW All Out 2022 which left four of AEW's top stars suspended, MJF had a media tour leading up to AEW Grand Slam where he helped promote AEW's second-annual Arthur Ashe Stadium show. Once he became AEW World Champion, MJF appeared ringside at UFC 282. After AEW Dynamite 200, MJF cut a dark promo where he praised AEW President Tony Khan for creating the company he proudly calls himself champion of.

Taking to Twitter, AEW World Champion MJF tweeted social media superstar and WWE talent Logan Paul with an inquiry.

"Yo @LoganPaul I'm a big fan and I heard you were very upset with your ranking in the @espn top 30 under 30. I couldn't agree with you more, the list was flawed. What the hell is a Vikingo?!?" MJF wrote.

MJF is referencing a recent ESPN article that ranked the top 30 professional wrestlers that are under the age of 30 years old. MJF came in in the top spot while Paul placed tenth. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo was ranked fourth.

"Would love to come on @impaulsive and talk about the list as well as the fact @aew is about to run the biggest show in the history of the sport on aug 27th! Hopefully your boss and our mutual friend Jolly old Saint Nick will allow it! P.S. I wrote this whilst sipping on a prime. Yours sincerely. -Numero uno, MJF."

Can WWE Block MJF From Appearing on Impaulsive?

Considering Impaulsive is Logan Paul's personal podcast and does not exist under the WWE banner, there does not appear to be any technicalities in place that would prevent MJF from guesting on the show.

That said, there have been a significant increase of WWE talent on Impaulsive since Paul signed a WWE contract. Names like Edge, Rey Mysterio, Triple H, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns have all sat down with Paul to discuss their careers on the show.

All things considered, it's unlikely that WWE could block an AEW talent like MJF from appearing on Impaulsive but they very well could ask Paul not to do it. With MJF specifically asking to promote an AEW event on the podcast, it seems improbable that WWE would be in favor of it happening. Then again, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin had AEW's Chris Jericho on the Broken Skull Sessions, a podcast that streamed on Peacock, where they discussed AEW at length for a significant amount of time.