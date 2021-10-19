AEW Wrestlers, Fans Keep Taking Shots at Roman Reigns After AEW Rampage’s Ratings Victory Over WWE SmackDown

AEW Rampage beat WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown in the key ratings demographic when the two shows ran head-to-head for 30 minutes last Friday night. Since then the AEW wrestlers and fans have been taking a victory lap on social media, mostly at the expense of Roman Reigns. Partially because his contract-signing segment with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman actually tied with the Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny match, but also because of some comments he made about the young promotion last week.

“As far as competition, not to me,” Reigns told Complex. “There might be some other people on our roster who maybe think they need to dig deep and get better as a performer and what they do out there at the art form, but there’s nobody in the whole world, any other promotion, in WWE…I’m better at this art form than everybody else. And I stand on that. That’s the totality of it. I’m not just talking about, ‘Oh, his spots are so good and he counters real well.’ That stuff don’t mean anything to me. When you tally it all up, nobody touches me in this business.

“I don’t think anybody really believes someone 200 pounds soaking wet with no explosive bone in their body could ever really do anything to me,” he added when the subject of CM Punk was brought up. “I’m 6’3″, 265 pounds, a legitimate athlete who can throw some weight around and has been on the gridiron at the highest level. D1. All ACC. I probably would’ve maintained in the NFL if my health issues didn’t happen when I was 22 years old. So, I mean, when it comes down to it, I’ll throw [Punk] and pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem. They’re just little brothers, you know?”

Check out some of the best comments sent Reigns’ way in the list below!

