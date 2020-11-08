Former WWE Stars Gangrel and Shane Helms Appear During Elite Deletion at AEW Full Gear

✖

Former WWE stars Shane Helms and Gangrel made surprise appearances during The Elite Deletion match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara at AEW Full Gear. The match, which took place at The Hardy Compound, saw the two competitors battle near the Lake of Reincarnation. Hardy attempted to throw Guevara into the water, but was stopped by a masked figure who had his hands on a restrained Helms. It turned out to be Gangrel, the former leader of The Brood in the WWF. The two wound up getting involved in the match, alongside Private Party, Santana and Ortiz.

Eventually, all other competitors were looked out of the Dome of Deletion, leaving only Guevara and Hardy left to battle inside the warehouse.

The final sequence of the match saw Guevara hit a Swanton Bomb off a ladder, sending Hardy through a table. He somehow managed to kick out and speared Guevara off the apron and through a table. Guevara's head was busted open after hitting the concrete floor, then was hit across the face by a steel chair. Hardy screamed Guevara turned him into this and slammed his head with a steel chair.

Hardy picked up the win, threw Guevara in a trash can and had Senor Benjamin haul Guevara away in a pickup truck.

