The Young Bucks Explain Why They Added The Stipulation to Their AEW Full Gear Match With FTR

The Young Bucks appeared in an interview segment on this week's AEW Dynamite where they revealed a special stipulation for their long-awaited match with FTR at the Full Gear pay-per-view. If the pair are unable to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Nov. 7, they'll never challenge for the titles again. On the one hand, this is a potentially compelling story beat — the brothers are heavily decorated in tag team gold from their runs in New Japan, Ring of Honor and PWG but they've consistently come up short in trying to win the gold in their own promotion. But the announcement did come with a bit of criticism.

Namely, that Cody Rhodes (a fellow executive vice president) gave himself the exact same stipulation for the AEW World Championship at last year's Full Gear. Some fans have cited these stipulations for AEW's higher-ups as an over-correction, that in their attempts to prevent critics from claiming they've booked themselves to always win they've kept themselves from reaching the heights long-time fans have wanted to see. But in a new social media post, the two tried to give a better explanation of why this move fits the story.

"There's so much more to this than just a 'dream match,'" the post read. "It's the impossible match that nobody saw ever happening, & it's been brewing for years. It's the clash of two polar opposite styles. They think they're the best at what they do, & we think we're the best. They're a throwback retro team, while we have fought for years to usher in new ideas. But more importantly for us, this is a story about overcoming failure. We failed in the tag team tournament. We failed in our tag title match against SCU. We failed in our tag team title match against Hangman & Kenny. We failed in the tag team gauntlet. It's time to put ourselves in a no-fail situation. Our backs are now against the wall & we've got to bet on ourselves. If we don't win, we'll never challenge for the tag titles ever again. No more failing."

