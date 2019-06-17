The Young Bucks Drop the AAA Tag Team Championships Back to the Lucha Brothers

AEW fans who watched the Double or Nothing pay-per-view back on May 25 may recall that the second-to-last match was the only championship bout of the night and featured The Young Bucks defeating The Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix) to retain the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

The Bucks first won the titles back at the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event in mid-March after making a surprise challenge to the luchadores moments after the had won the titles for the first time as a group. But Pentagon and Fenix managed to get revenge on Sunday night, winning back the tag titles at the Verano de Escandalo evnet in Merida, Mexico.

Late in the match the Bucks managed to swipe Pentagon’s mask and hit a Meltzer Driver, but Fenix managed to save the match by pulling the referee out of the ring. One ref bump and a few sequences later and the two luchadoes nailed Matt Jackson with their Stomp-Package Piledriver double-team finisher to end the match.

Despite the loss, the Bucks remain one of the most decorated tag teams in the wrestling business today. The pair have previously held both the IWGP Junior Heavyweight (seven times) and Heavyweight Tag Team Championships (once), the ROH World Tag Team Championships (three times) and the PWG World Tag Team Championships (four times). Both they and the Lucha Brothers will likely be frontrunners for the AEW World Tag Team Championships once they’re introduced.

AEW’s only title thus far is the AEW World Championship, and the first champion will be crowned at the upcoming All Out event on Aug. 31 in a match Between Adam “Hangman” Page and Chris Jericho.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Cody Rhodes explained the thought process behind the design of the title.

“The founder of AEW. Tony Khan is a lifelong wrestling fan,” Rhodes said. “You can ask him about any talent, the most obscure, and he can tell you where they had their run, how many stars were in this match. It’s really crazy but him and I had watched the Mid-South the North American Title was so large. Bill Watts was wearing it and it was so large. We thought, we really want this big, big belt. Then we went to The Ace of Belts, Dave Millican, he knew exactly what we were going for. We went through some edits back and forth with the other EVPs. We were so happy with how it turned out.

“It’s probably about five pounds heavier than the IWGP World Heavy Weight Championship,” he added. “That’s the heaviest belt I had ever seen. It’s really a solid chunk of change. The person who’s got to put that in their carry-on bag is going to have some fun at TSA but it’s inspired a lot by the Mid-South and the larger titles in our industry.”