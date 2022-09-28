AEW Stars Celebrate Young Bucks' Sneaker Launch

The Young Bucks have realized another childhood dream. Matt Jackson revealed on a recent Instagram Story that himself and brother Nick Jackson always fantasized of being NBA stars with their own sneaker line, like Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant. While the blacktop ended up being traded for the squared circle, the Bucks were able to make the latter half of that dream still happen. Partnering with Diadora and Champs Sports, the Young Bucks are launching a special edition sneaker today. The shoe is being sold in a limited capacity and are priced at $100. The Bucks debuted the shoes at AEW All Out, wearing them and matching colored gear in their AEW World Trios Titles match with Kenny Omega against Dark Order and Hangman Page.

While the Bucks are currently away from AEW television due to a suspension, fellow AEW stars have taken to social media to celebrate the launch of the tag team's first signature shoe.