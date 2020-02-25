AEW’s The Young Bucks Open up About Marty Scurll’s Decision to Stay With Ring of Honor

When The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and Adam Page all announced they’d be leaving Ring of Honor and New Japan to launch All Elite Wrestling, it seemed like a forgone conclusion that Marty Scurll would be joining them once his contract with ROH ended. But much to the surprise of the wrestling world, that didn’t happen. Instead Scurll signed a lucrative new deal with ROH in January, one that gave him the freedom to work for other promotions like New Japan and NWA Power while also working as one of the promotion’s bookers.

Even though they were still teasing Scurll’s AEW arrival on Being The Elite weeks before the announcement, the Young Bucks had a feeling Scurll was sticking with ROH months before the news broke. In an interview with ComicBook.com on Saturday, the pair said they were happy for him and hope he can help ROH succeed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We were kind of feeling him out for a while now and he always was very vague with us, anytime we would bring up storylines and stuff,” Nick Jackson said. “So, we pretty much got the hint three months ago or so. And we realized, ‘Okay, he’s staying put.’ Good for him, though. And that he knows how we feel, it’s a business. Yeah, it would’ve been great to have him with us because we’re good friends, but he got a great deal out of it and he seems to be very happy. He’s definitely going to try to paint his path on his own and more respect to him for doing that. We’re all cool though.”

“I feel the same way,” Matt Jackson added. “Marty got a great offer and I think he wanted it to be more than just a wrestler and he got an opportunity to do that. And Marty is a clever guy and he’s very talented. I love him and I hope nothing but the best for him. And I hope he can make the place he’s working a better place. I want wrestling everywhere to succeed because as long as the boys are being taken care of and there’s more opportunities for the boys and girls to wrestle and make money, support their families, then great because the wrestling world needs Ring of Honor to do well. And I think Marty, if you can pinpoint any person right now that can help them, it’s him. Good on them, and I’m happy for Marty.”

AEW returns to pay-per-view this Saturday with the AEW Revolution event at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The Bucks will challenge Omega and Page for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the show.