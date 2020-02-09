Matt Jackson Denies Marty Scurll Was Slated For 'Exalted One' Role In AEW

When Marty Scurll's Ring of Honor contract was ticking down, there were rumors that the former mainstay on Being The Elite was set to join his buddies in AEW.

Some rumors even suggested that Scurll was slated to be the "Exalted One" that the Dark Order had referred to on AEW television. However, according to Scurll's good friend Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks, that was never the case.

During a question and answer session on Instagram Friday night, Jackson was asked about the yet to be revealed identity of the "Exalted One," and he was asked point blank if Scurll had been planned for the role. Jackson replied, "NOPE."

This is at odds with what Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported. Meltzer had said Scurll was AEW's first choice for the character and they had hoped to have him debut in the final segment of the December 18th AEW Dynamite. Instead, that segment was heavily criticized by fans as the Dark Order, a group which has yet to really catch on with the audience, stood tall over several of the company's top stars, including Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, SCU, and Cody Rhodes.

Scurll recently re-signed with ROH, getting more creative input in the process, so any work with AEW is out of the question for now. So we'll have to wait and see who is eventually revealed as the Dark Order's "Exalted One" instead.

Jackson was also asked about a potential return to New Japan Pro Wrestling during the question and answer session. He responded, "NJPW helped put us on the map and I'm incredibly proud of our body of work there over six plus years. We will not be returning any time soon though."

