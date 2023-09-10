AEW: Update on Bryan Danielson's Future With the Company After His AEW Collision Announcement

Last night's AEW Collision saw Bryan Danielson announce that "time is running out" on his career as a full-time wrestler. He told the fans in Cleveland that he had made a promise to his daughter that he'd be wrapping up his career once she turns seven, which will happen in 2024. Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso then confirmed Danielson's plan to stop wrestling full-time, "yet may remain a special attraction for AEW."

Danielson first arrived in AEW at All Out 2021 and has since competed in 61 matches, beginning with the 30-minute time limit draw against Kenny Omega at the AEW Grand Slam 2021 show. He later confirmed in his promo that he'll be taking on New Japan's Zack Sabre Jr. at WrestleDream on Oct. 1 in his home state of Washington.

"Danielson is a major part of the heartbeat of AEW. His connection with AEW CEO Tony Khan is genuine, and he has become one of Khan's most trusted advisers. He will also be part of AEW for the foreseeable future, even if he plans on stepping away from his full-time schedule in 2024," Barrasso wrote.

Tony Khan on Bryan Danielson Working Backstage in AEW

Reports of Danielson taking on more backstage roles have popped up over the last few months. AEW president Tony Khan has spoken so highly of Danielson that he told The Hollywood Reporter that "The American Dragon" would be the first man up to run an AEW show if Khan were ever incapacitated.

"If I got hit by a bus, or if I was ever incapacitated for some reason, the person I told my father that he should turn to is Bryan Danielson," Khan said.

"Bryan and I have had a very close relationship since he came to AEW," Khan previously told Sports Illustrated. "He's one of the most intelligent people I've ever known. He has a great mind, and I love talking to him about stories, matches, ideas and psychology. I work with a number of people closely to bounce ideas off, and Bryan has been involved with us in the office more than ever lately. He had some very complimentary things to say about our relationship and working together, and to receive that type of praise from someone I respect so much, those are quotes I'd want on my tombstone."

