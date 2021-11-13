AEW’s Ruby Soho and Sarah Rowe Have Talked About a Possible Reunion

Ruby Soho hit the ground running in AEW, and since her debut she has been in the thick of things, even challenging Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Championship. While she’s already left her Ruby Riott character from WWE in the dust, she still loves the people she worked with in the group, including Sarah Rowe. Rowe, who went by Sarah Logan in WWE, has mostly stepped away from wrestling, but with Soho knocking it out of the park in AEW, many fans of the group have wondered if we could get a reunion of Soho and Rowe in AEW at some point. During an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Soho talked about the possibility.

“I mean, we’ve always talked about hypotheticals, you know. Sarah and I have shared every major moment in our careers together. I’ve known her for over 10 years now. I am the best job I could possibly ask for his godmother to her son. She is my best friend, and she has been there for me through everything she came to All Out to surprise me. I was already an emotional mess that day as it was. But when I saw her and Cash there, I just bawled like a baby,” Soho said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So, she is one of those people that I think is incredibly talented and the most driven woman I have ever met. When she gets something in her head, she’s going to do it. So I think whenever you know, the time is right for her to reemerge back into the wrestling industry, and wherever she decides to go, I will 100% have her back. Obviously, we’ve talked about the hypotheticals but you know as much as selfishly I would always love for her to be my tag partner forever. Wherever is honestly best for her and for her family is the place that I want her to go. So, I think that kind of just leaves it up to how everything fits with her family, which is her number one priority for sure,” Soho said.

We would love to see the duo reunite at some point, and while Liv Morgan is still with WWE, who knows, maybe all three will reunite down the line.

Do you want to see Soho and Rowe reunite in AEW? Let us know in the comments!

H/T Fightful