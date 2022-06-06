AJ Styles Busted Open During WWE Hell in a Cell

✖

WWE's latest powerhouse faction Judgement Day looked to make a statement at tonight's Hell in a Cell, taking on the BulLiv Club of Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, and AJ Styles. The mixed tag match featured a number of memorable moments, including one particular one involving Styles. During the match Styles ended up getting knocked out of the ring to the floor, and when the camera caught him again he was bleeding quite a bit from his head. A fans' video from ringside actually shows how bad the bleeding was though, and you can watch the video in the post below.

During the event, WWE's cameras didn't focus on Styles again until he was looking in better shape, and some in attendance say that he was brought a towel by someone before he showed up on camera again. Here you can see it's coming from his forehead a bit, and it doesn't look that bad until he starts moving across the floor (via @SWrastling).

You can also hear the crowd reacting and even Styles looking a little shocked, and when he notices he lays back down on the ground and covers his head a bit. Hopefully, he's okay and we wish him the best. While Styles, Balor, and Morgan lost to Judgement Day tonight, hopefully, there is at least one more match in this feud before the book is closed on this storyline.

The match itself was thrilling, and there is still some story to be told utilizing these two teams before they go their separate ways. Guess we'll find out on Monday Night Raw what's next for both teams. You can find the full card and updated results for Hell in a Cell below.

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch and Asuka

United States Championship: Austin Theory vs Mustafa Ali

Bobby Lashley def. Omos & MVP

Kevin Owens def. Ezekiel

The Judgement Day def. AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan

What have you thought of Hell in a Cell so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!